As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Rose, Holder Advisors Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Keybank National Association Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.95 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 5,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52 million, up from 199,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.73. About 766,036 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 45,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,206 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.05 million, down from 545,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $195.32. About 1.22M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $6.43 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 11,489 shares. 50,000 shares were sold by MUCCI MARTIN, worth $3.62M on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Llc holds 62,660 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Weatherstone Capital Management owns 0.45% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 5,342 shares. Missouri-based Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.31% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Kings Point Mngmt holds 0.29% or 18,307 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Lc stated it has 3,096 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 10,925 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 364,184 shares stake. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 12,300 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings reported 71,823 shares stake. Penn Davis Mcfarland owns 5,600 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). National Asset Mgmt Inc reported 6,389 shares stake. Pitcairn Com has 5,940 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 56,552 shares to 19,296 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 23,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,871 shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 30,164 shares to 305,407 shares, valued at $22.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

