As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Price Rose, Hendershot Investments Cut Holding; 1St Source Bank Has Lifted Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $391,428

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 11,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 41,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 53,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $81.83. About 155,156 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 37.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 1,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $522.2. About 67,755 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.65 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $304.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 5,410 shares to 43,455 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Vse Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

