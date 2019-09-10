As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Price Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.13 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Lvw Advisors Decreased Stake by $359,658

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 64,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 586,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03 million, down from 650,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.16M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77M shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 9,624 shares. Charter Tru stated it has 0.1% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Redmond Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.35% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 10,153 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Select Equity Grp Limited Partnership has 5.06 million shares. Rockland Trust invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 11,113 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Llc owns 20,763 shares. Field & Main Savings Bank owns 1,100 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 3,935 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 3,456 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares And Co reported 1.99% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co reported 597,577 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Com accumulated 52,950 shares. L S Advsr Inc has invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 106,771 shares to 248,149 shares, valued at $18.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADT Inc. (ADT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAXY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Paychex (PAYX) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tt has 1.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 122,170 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,488 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Ltd Partnership has invested 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stock Yards Natl Bank Com invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). City Hldg Communication has invested 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James Na holds 375,571 shares. Lyon Street Limited Liability invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Assets Inv Mgmt Llc reported 124,100 shares. Scholtz And Limited Co stated it has 6.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aperio Gp Limited Liability holds 5.45M shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Df Dent And holds 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 107,701 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 1.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Villere St Denis J And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 67,600 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability reported 5,603 shares stake.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 36,208 shares to 145,586 shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 15,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.