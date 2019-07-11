As Paychex (PAYX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Decreased Stake; Howard Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Conagra Foods (CAG)

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 83.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 94,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,205 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 112,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 2.57 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 77.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 5,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124,000, down from 6,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.46. About 1.29M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.43 million activity. $749,800 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by Vossler Jennifer R.. MUCCI MARTIN had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62 million on Monday, February 4.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 3,959 shares to 32,467 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 46,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 2,417 shares to 122,303 shares, valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (NYSE:HPP) by 28,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,449 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Spdr (X (XLY).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250.

