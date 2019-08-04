As Paychex (PAYX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Comgest Global Investors Sas Cut by $1.16 Million Its Position; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stake Has Raised by Wade G W & Inc

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 40,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 54,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 1.87M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 89,872 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16 million, up from 85,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 716,407 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $174,458 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Mngmt accumulated 23,556 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma has 887,329 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 195,715 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 146 shares. 361 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Veritable Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 512,458 are held by Duff Phelps Inv Management Com. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 11,026 shares. Adage Cap Ltd Liability reported 159,400 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 52 shares. Invesco reported 0.13% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 1.95 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Communications owns 10,304 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 2,949 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 153,457 shares to 317,280 shares, valued at $26.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,246 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 345,500 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $122.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 30.41 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Fincl Service holds 597 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.13% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 20,282 shares. 23,695 were accumulated by Shoker Invest Counsel. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 31,825 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp accumulated 66,613 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 1,509 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Loudon Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.01% or 7,672 shares. Co Of Virginia Va holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 5,800 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 0.33% or 23,553 shares. Korea Inv, a Korea-based fund reported 130,900 shares. Whitnell holds 0.08% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. 12,826 are held by Wetherby Asset. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.45% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. $3.62 million worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by MUCCI MARTIN. DOODY JOSEPH had sold 11,489 shares worth $860,986.

