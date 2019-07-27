As Paychex (PAYX) Shares Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Trimmed by $5.13 Million Its Stake; Hbk Investments LP Stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Decreased by $1.96 Million

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 84.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 130,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,558 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, down from 155,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 18.85 million shares traded or 27.24% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 16/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.3082 FROM BRL2.2682; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS WORKING W/GOVT ON FUEL LEGISLATION DRAFT: CEO; 22/05/2018 – BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER GUARDIA SAYS NO DECISION YET ON FUEL PRICES; GOV’T DID NOT REQUEST PETROBRAS TO CHANGE FUEL PRICING POLICY; 02/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.0535 FROM BRL2.0877; 10/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PEDRO PARENTE SPEAKS ON RIGHTS TRANSFER IN LONDON; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: PRICE CUT TEMP.;FINAL DECISION TO COME FROM GOVT; 27/03/2018 – Sharenet: Traders back local firms to buy Petrobras’ Nigerian oilfield stakes; 04/05/2018 – PETROBRAS: SETTLEMENT OF EARLY REDEMPTION NOTES MATURING 2020; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.3351 FROM BRL2.3716; 05/03/2018 – Brazil judge sentences Decal do Brasil executive to over 10 years

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 64,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 586,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03M, down from 650,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 930,033 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $6.01 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $3.62M were sold by MUCCI MARTIN on Monday, February 4. 11,489 shares were sold by DOODY JOSEPH, worth $860,986.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 245,920 shares. Raymond James holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 154,137 shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 22,653 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 11,625 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 17 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 1.22 million shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Texas Bancorporation Tx holds 0.65% or 4,429 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability Company holds 32,940 shares. 7,672 are owned by Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated. 39,116 are held by Allstate Corp. Cap Counsel has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Guinness Atkinson Asset reported 0.22% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Greatmark Investment Prtnrs has 0.1% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Golub Grp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 27,203 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 318 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 28,950 shares to 812,263 shares, valued at $36.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 29,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,053 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 11.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PBR’s profit will be $2.47B for 9.66 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 143.75% EPS growth.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) by 86,000 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $27.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 327,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

