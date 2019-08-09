As Paychex (PAYX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Trimmed by $584,749

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 26.09 million shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 68,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.80 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 1.46 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. Another trade for 11,489 shares valued at $860,986 was sold by DOODY JOSEPH.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 30.58 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Holdings by 17,940 shares to 190,308 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Paychex (PAYX) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares to 886,011 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 8,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24B for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

