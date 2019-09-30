As Paychex (PAYX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder American Research & Management Cut Stake by $689,620; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose, Park Circle Co Has Lowered Holding

American Research & Management decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 8,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 57,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, down from 65,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.54M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 23,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.94M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 111,730 are held by Covington Mngmt. Puzo Michael J reported 0.12% stake. 2,049 are owned by First Personal Fincl. Magnetar Fin Lc has invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Burney has 0.16% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Prudential Financial invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 55,279 shares. Menta Limited Com holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 10,891 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 6,652 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 0.02% or 706 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Lc reported 12,418 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Lc stated it has 312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 76,611 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 24,520 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.54 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

