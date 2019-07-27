As Paychex (PAYX) Share Value Rose, Laffer Investments Cut Position; Autus Asset Management Upped Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $1.34 Million

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 10,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89B, down from 46,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 930,033 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 31,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,683 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 57,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “After 5 years in the dog house, this energy name is finally turning a corner, says technician – CNBC” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Outgoing Schlumberger CEO to stay on payroll, continue earning millions – Houston Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colrain Lc accumulated 0.1% or 2,000 shares. 2.01M were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement. 53,089 are held by Raymond James Na. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1.26 million shares. Coldstream Cap has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 27,811 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth. Howe And Rusling Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 173 shares. S&Co Incorporated reported 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,649 shares. Columbia Asset owns 7,800 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Df Dent has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fiera accumulated 12,879 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability owns 12,551 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,858 shares to 120,286 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,630 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited by 1,539 shares to 15,798 shares, valued at $566.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya by 49 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity. The insider MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62 million. Shares for $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Paychex (PAYX) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Paychex Inc (PAYX) CEO & President Martin Mucci Sold $1.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Ends Fiscal 2019 On A Strong Note, But Will It Sustain Momentum In Fiscal 2020? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.