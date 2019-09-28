As Paychex (PAYX) Share Price Rose, Landscape Capital Management Boosted by $4.90 Million Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Lifted Stake

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 79.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 59,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 134,651 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.08 million, up from 74,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.13M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX)

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 169,597 shares to 333,643 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD) by 96,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,414 shares, and cut its stake in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 1.10 million shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 12,887 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Arrow Financial Corporation reported 17,698 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 13,466 were accumulated by Lincoln National. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc invested in 44,984 shares. Whittier Tru holds 19,082 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 79 shares or 0% of the stock. M&R Cap Management owns 671 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 10,695 shares. Duncker Streett And Com has 0.1% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 5,665 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 197,591 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Northern holds 5.68 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 134,651 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.13% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 213,357 shares.

