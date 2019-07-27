As Paychex (PAYX) Share Price Rose, Holder Rodgers Brothers Decreased by $706,800 Its Holding; Tygh Capital Management Increased Its Position in Healthequity (HQY) by $1.21 Million

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 38,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 930,033 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 40.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 16,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,015 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 41,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 381,898 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity. Vossler Jennifer R. had sold 10,755 shares worth $784,577. Shares for $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Inv Counsel holds 0.18% or 4,263 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.1% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Laffer Invests holds 36,004 shares. 22,892 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 154,137 shares. Allstate owns 39,116 shares. Oakworth invested in 0.09% or 5,421 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 5,500 shares. Pitcairn Com invested in 0.05% or 5,940 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 137,372 were accumulated by Dillon And Associate Inc. Moreover, Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 0.22% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Shoker Counsel holds 23,695 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Tirschwell & Loewy, New York-based fund reported 27,213 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & holds 86,652 shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,125 shares to 16,275 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 8,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,121 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV).

