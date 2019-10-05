As Paychex (PAYX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder West Oak Capital Trimmed Stake; Novare Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Nustar Energy LP (NS) as Share Value Rose

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 22.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 14,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 80,554 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19 million, up from 65,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 318,676 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 19,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94,000, down from 20,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 1.80 million shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold NS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 65.63 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 288,173 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Ins Com reported 44,870 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Heronetta Management LP holds 0.22% or 13,690 shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 235,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.48% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Tortoise Limited Company stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 100 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 0.31% or 1.67 million shares in its portfolio. 8,752 are held by Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corporation. Hussman Strategic reported 0.23% stake. The West Virginia-based City Holding has invested 0.01% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 128,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Salient Capital Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 24,691 shares. Parkside Finance Retail Bank And Trust holds 0.01% or 716 shares. Third Security Limited Co stated it has 145,200 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $656.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,996 shares to 58,841 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT) by 1,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,679 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $167.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.11% or 13,458 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability stated it has 312 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 1,900 shares. 2,932 are held by First Manhattan. 221,463 were reported by Guardian Cap Lp. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap invested in 0.55% or 111,730 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 256,220 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.22% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas holds 0.05% or 5,570 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 270,643 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 63,669 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 26,731 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 272,438 shares.

