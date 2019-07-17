As Paychex (PAYX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Ronna Sue Cohen Increased Position; Smithfield Trust Company Increases Stake in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN)

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 141,005 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 7736.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 3.95M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 51,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.66. About 957,028 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 38,400 shares. Raymond James And Associate has 10,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Inc reported 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 4,299 were reported by Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp. State Street owns 1.11 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 254,185 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares & Tru Com reported 24,450 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns Incorporated holds 0.89% or 28,275 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.11% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 12,975 shares. Barr E S & Company holds 32,654 shares. Tygh Cap Management holds 0.71% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 44,853 shares.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT) by 96,428 shares to 267,250 shares, valued at $27.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 24,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,573 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Value (Ive) (IVE).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs to Construct New Rooftop Lounge Atop Starting Gate Suites – GlobeNewswire” on September 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Churchill Downs gets thumbs up for downtown betting – Louisville Business First” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gaming Stocks to Consider After Macau Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sports Betting & Esports: What’s Next and How to Invest – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,153 are held by Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 232,584 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 1,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Company has 1.55% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 33,285 were accumulated by Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 2,540 shares. Saratoga Rech Investment Management holds 0.04% or 7,440 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman has 3,935 shares. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa holds 5,402 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Tru Department Mb Bank N A owns 919 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bridges Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 4,160 shares. M&T Commercial Bank accumulated 166,216 shares. First Business Fincl Serv owns 9,874 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $6.01 million activity. MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62M worth of stock or 50,000 shares. Shares for $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH.