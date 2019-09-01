As Paychex (PAYX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Boosted Its Holding; Gates Capital Management Cut Position in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by $23.25 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.16M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.71. About 490,287 shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 6076.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.11 million, up from 19,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 853,537 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookmont Management owns 44,880 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 67,464 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4,707 shares. Covington Mngmt reported 111,926 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 209,704 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Adage Prns Group Incorporated Limited Com invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Eaton Vance accumulated 473,039 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 59,982 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 45,025 shares stake. Loudon Limited holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 43,149 shares. Field And Main Commercial Bank has 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 128,638 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 31,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,321 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. $68,210 worth of stock was bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2. La Force Andrew Hudson III had bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160 on Thursday, August 1.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.58M shares to 3.66M shares, valued at $93.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.54% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Deprince Race Zollo has 23,835 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 460,447 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Soroban Capital LP stated it has 4.52% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 96,209 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 52,680 shares in its portfolio. 604,609 were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Com has 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 6,000 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 4,600 shares. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Company has 1.62% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 873,857 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation holds 50,802 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Claar Lc has 6.23% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Fil Limited has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 20 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.31 million shares.