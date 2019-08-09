As Paychex (PAYX) Market Value Rose, Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Decreased by $349,600 Its Stake; Laurion Capital Management LP Lifted United Parcel Service (Put) (UPS) Stake by $4.77 Million; Share Value Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 32,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 31,510 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Put) (UPS) by 4300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 44,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 34,807 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. Another trade for 11,489 shares valued at $860,986 was made by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bankshares holds 34,802 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Brown Advisory reported 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company owns 8,849 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Baxter Bros stated it has 104,862 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc owns 43,353 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 9,978 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 62,172 shares. Brighton Jones holds 0.03% or 2,584 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 25.97M shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 3,043 shares. 88,751 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.04% or 46,578 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc has 11,198 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers reported 29,640 shares.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares to 34,535 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 9,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 30.52 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.39% stake. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.1% or 270,154 shares. Jefferies Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Butensky Cohen Fin Security owns 20,288 shares. First Natl Tru Company reported 16,652 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Woodstock has 30,171 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Chem Financial Bank accumulated 13,049 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 37,800 shares. Planning Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 4,450 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,113 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Segall Bryant & Hamill accumulated 68,114 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01M worth of stock.