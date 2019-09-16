As Paychex (PAYX) Market Value Rose, Holder Eastern Bank Has Cut Its Position by $365,966; Cincinnati Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Pfizer Ord (PFE)

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Ord (PFE) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 425,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.42 million, up from 394,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 7.97 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 4,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 30,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, down from 34,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.57. About 416,065 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Dana Invest Advsrs has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Montecito State Bank And Trust owns 54,333 shares. Seizert Prtn Llc accumulated 26,014 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sarl has 31,200 shares. 128,098 are owned by Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv. 2,024 were accumulated by Td Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Telos Cap Mngmt stated it has 16,447 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Washington Savings Bank holds 44,206 shares. 109,485 are owned by First Merchants. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability owns 0.95% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 899,561 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability reported 118 shares. Sonata Group reported 15,903 shares stake. Grimes & Inc has 73,280 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 15,720 shares stake. 51,051 were reported by Wafra.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 11,642 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $18.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Nv has 89,434 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 2,468 shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc holds 0.06% or 3,567 shares. Kistler reported 73 shares. Select Equity Group Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 3.64M shares. Oppenheimer & Comm Inc owns 14,851 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Fincl In, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,280 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd holds 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 4,047 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 8,659 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.07% stake. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru stated it has 1.12M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.13% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 66,228 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 66,563 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Lc holds 179,561 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 6,359 shares to 260,137 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares by 29,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 841,643 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares (SHY).