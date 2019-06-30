As Paychex (PAYX) Market Value Rose, Colony Group Cut Stake by $1.51 Million; Sun Communities Reit (SUI) Shareholder Adams Asset Advisors Has Cut Stake

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 71.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 18,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604,000, down from 26,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 3.16 million shares traded or 72.64% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (SUI) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 109,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $128.19. About 979,504 shares traded or 67.69% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has 0.11% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 13,972 shares. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 8,152 shares. Private Na reported 9,072 shares stake. Utah Retirement has 0.1% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 60,637 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 56 shares. Blue Chip Prns Inc invested in 0.15% or 8,009 shares. The New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0.33% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Mairs Pwr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,019 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co has 117,833 shares. Franklin Resource invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Peapack Gladstone Fin owns 4,618 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 290 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 0.71% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 597,577 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $6.43 million activity. 11,489 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares with value of $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH. MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62M worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18,184 shares to 28,489 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 93,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,883 shares, and has risen its stake in C I T Group Inc New (NYSE:CIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 55,513 shares. Profund has 4,965 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% or 25,113 shares in its portfolio. 179,557 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 16,101 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsrs Llc reported 417,403 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 174,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp has 0.05% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 283,897 shares. 17 are held by Cls Invs Limited Liability Company. 125,157 were accumulated by Wellington Gru Llp. Kennedy Mgmt accumulated 127,483 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Group Inc Inc accumulated 265 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Tcw Group Inc Inc holds 75,509 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advisors accumulated 775 shares.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on July, 24 after the close. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SUI’s profit will be $102.46 million for 28.36 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.