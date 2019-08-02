As Paychex (PAYX) Market Valuation Rose, Umb Bank N A Trimmed Its Position by $3.35 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Declined

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 41,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 128,056 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27 million, down from 169,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83.88. About 2.22M shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $173.36. About 2.32M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Fincl Bank Department owns 24,858 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 99,396 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Capital has 0.22% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4,538 shares. Scout Invs holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 232,218 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 0.51% or 117,833 shares. Parsons Management Inc Ri holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 34,438 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 331,032 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 34,400 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 185,722 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 3,713 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.09% or 70,886 shares in its portfolio. Saratoga And Mngmt holds 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 7,440 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 1.36 million shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 7,404 shares. Shoker Counsel Inc holds 1.4% or 23,695 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 30.39 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 33,718 shares to 559,063 shares, valued at $159.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $6.01 million activity. MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares. $749,800 worth of stock was sold by Vossler Jennifer R. on Wednesday, February 13.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,503 shares to 59,068 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 30,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 16.73 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Osborne Prtn Capital Management Limited accumulated 0.06% or 1,476 shares. Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 2.48 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2.15M shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,258 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc has 0.91% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 58,525 shares. 2,538 were reported by Summit Asset Mngmt. Magnetar Fin Llc owns 3,868 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 48,544 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc reported 6,638 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,955 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na invested 0.79% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).