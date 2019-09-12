As Paychex (PAYX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Lowered by $568,752 Its Stake; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Position In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Upped

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 86,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 327,369 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 640.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 147,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 170,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.78M, up from 22,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 7.87 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lipe & Dalton owns 11,188 shares. 219,814 are held by Violich Mgmt. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 4,000 shares. Payden Rygel holds 334,000 shares. Motco has 1.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hwg Holdings Lp has invested 4.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scholtz And Co Ltd invested 7.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Natl Bank & Trust In has invested 1.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 709,842 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 2.02 million shares. Grace And White Inc Ny accumulated 9,165 shares. 140,504 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Management. 338,934 are held by Edgemoor Inv Advisors. Koshinski Asset Management has 1.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harding Loevner Lp stated it has 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 1.14 million shares to 6.68 million shares, valued at $33.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 501,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.60M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.89 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $444.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 6,719 shares to 348,716 shares, valued at $17.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.