As Paychex (PAYX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $349,600; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 1,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 145,525 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.64 million, down from 147,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $208.67. About 15.01M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 32,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 428,887 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 106,571 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Van Eck Fds by 196,980 shares to 942,238 shares, valued at $16.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

