As Paychex (PAYX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Lowered Its Stake by $1.10 Million; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Upped Holding in Post Hldgs (POST)

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 13,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 286,458 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.57 million, down from 299,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.69. About 957,358 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 6,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 222,619 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.15 million, up from 216,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $105.89. About 586,667 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.96 million for 29.96 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 9,643 shares to 475,537 shares, valued at $29.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 9,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 1.83M shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $83.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 125,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,122 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.