As Paychex (PAYX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Financial Counselors Lowered by $1.22 Million Its Holding; Mengis Capital Management Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Has Raised as Valuation Rose

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 16/04/2018 – Complexities of Amazon Selling Drugs in Bulk to Hospitals and Building Logistics Network Cited — CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: SOMEWHAT OF A MONOPSONY SITUATION WITH AMAZON; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 15,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,483 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, down from 89,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 1.43 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldstein Munger accumulated 301 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 1.19% or 2,724 shares. Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 6.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 107,970 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 17,500 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 1.29% or 2,209 shares. Avalon Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.84% or 6,150 shares. Manor Road Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,000 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,035 shares. Washington Co accumulated 3.12% or 29,042 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 914 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Limited Liability reported 554 shares. Bouchey Financial holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 640 shares. Cullinan Assocs Incorporated accumulated 3,513 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Fairfield Bush & Com holds 11,244 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank holds 3.45% or 10,490 shares in its portfolio.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 887 shares to 14,087 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 225,101 shares. 44,200 are owned by Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc. D E Shaw And Com holds 0% or 26,908 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4,032 shares. Blackrock holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 31.47M shares. Pnc Grp has 670,292 shares. Bowen Hanes And has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Tradition Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 3,043 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Com reported 33,285 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 5.76 million shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.08% or 339,906 shares in its portfolio. Welch Gru owns 367,947 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 427,385 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Notis holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 3,030 shares. 301,789 were reported by Prudential Fin.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $6.43 million activity. The insider Vossler Jennifer R. sold $749,800. DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Tuesday, February 12.