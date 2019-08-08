As Paychex (PAYX) Market Valuation Rose, Axa Upped Stake by $35.46 Million; Donaldson Capital Management Increased Its Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holding by $594,750; Valuation Declined

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 15,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 113,021 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 97,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 5.37M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 31/05/2018 – Announcing The New NBCUniversal LightBlade LB800 At Cine Gear Expo, Booth # S107; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ENTERED IN CONNECTION WITH ALL-CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY PLC; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky

Axa increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 190.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 443,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 675,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20 million, up from 232,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 448,996 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M owns 153,206 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,331 shares. 984,994 are held by Dana Inv Advsr Inc. First Personal Financial Serv accumulated 13,699 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Mgmt stated it has 23,028 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,060 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0.39% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mairs Power Inc reported 0% stake. Roberts Glore And Il holds 6,750 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Founders Fincl Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,035 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 906,762 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.57% or 31,329 shares. 50,400 were accumulated by Alps Advisors. Hs Management Partners Ltd Company holds 6.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 4.75 million shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 7,811 shares to 22,694 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 5,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,113 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 725,053 were accumulated by Pictet Asset. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 12,736 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 6,452 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Rowland And Company Counsel Adv stated it has 29,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howland Cap Ltd Liability reported 1.29% stake. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd holds 3,142 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Riverhead Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 95,984 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,425 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Limited Liability Co reported 195 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 0.03% or 3,158 shares. Regions Fin owns 80,472 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd stated it has 5.43M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. 11,489 shares valued at $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 172,439 shares to 103,052 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rambus Inc Del (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 66,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,200 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).