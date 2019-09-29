As Paychex Com (PAYX) Shares Rose, Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Cut Its Position; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $517,698

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 29,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 566,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.58 million, down from 595,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.54 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 9,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 931,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.99M, down from 941,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,744 shares to 40,373 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 10,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 561,566 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $57.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) by 1.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V Com (NYSE:CLB).