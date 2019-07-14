As Paychex Com (PAYX) Shares Rose, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Decreased Stake; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Holder Midas Management Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 4,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 40,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.72. About 1.75 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $499.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 16,517 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.43 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 11,489 shares. MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62 million worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Monday, February 4.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares to 14,744 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited Liability Com holds 57,471 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Community Bancshares Na has 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Saratoga & Mgmt holds 7,440 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,174 shares. Somerset Trust accumulated 1.28% or 30,403 shares. Select Equity LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.03% or 2,898 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Com owns 42,661 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 843,700 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 420,954 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech invested 0.12% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Glenmede Tru Com Na accumulated 1.30M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Smith Salley And Assoc has 29,035 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 1,940 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has 7,763 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 359 shares. 8,213 were reported by Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation. Punch & Associates Inv Management owns 13,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Swiss Financial Bank holds 5,954 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3,903 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.03% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). State Street has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 826 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Limited has invested 0.66% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 5,948 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,509 shares.