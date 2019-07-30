As Paychex Com (PAYX) Market Value Rose, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Cut Its Stake; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Holding in Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Lowered by $3.39 Million as Shares Were Volatile

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 4,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 40,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.99B market cap company. It closed at $86.23 lastly. It is down 33.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 22/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – Weight Watchers To Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 From B1; 08/03/2018 – The company already has a partnership with Chef’d, which provides customers with the option to select meals that have been approved by Weight Watchers; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – RAISED FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO AN EPS RANGE OF $3.00 TO $3.20; 05/04/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO Grossman Received Hiring Award Including Options and RSUs; 30/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Good: A Social Impact Campaign to Help Communities Get Healthier; 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Continue in Roles As Weight Watchers Board Member, Adviser, Spokesperson; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Sale by Weight Watchers Controlling Shareholder

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares to 238,225 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $260,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 8,400 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 224,968 shares in its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De invested in 16,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,881 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 59 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability stated it has 36,055 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership owns 121,744 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 56,822 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech owns 22,400 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.01 million activity. Shares for $749,800 were sold by Vossler Jennifer R.. On Monday, February 4 the insider MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Rowland And Com Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). North Carolina-based Holderness Investments has invested 0.14% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Leavell Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Duncker Streett Company reported 0.11% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.1% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada reported 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Clarkston Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.58% or 217,048 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Montrusco Bolton Invs stated it has 7,087 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Smithbridge Asset Inc De reported 3,600 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability reported 13,612 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 9,624 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 0.27% stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 140,615 shares.

