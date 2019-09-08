As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.53 Million; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Increases Stake in American Airls Group (AAL)

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 180,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 340,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 520,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 3.21M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN)

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Financial Counselors Inc invested in 0.01% or 20,454 shares. 2.41M were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp. Elm Ridge Limited Liability invested in 4.75% or 455,675 shares. Massachusetts Financial Com Ma owns 6.17 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 195,525 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Com holds 0.29% or 103,270 shares. Covalent Prns Limited Company has 9.08% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 340,057 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 12,169 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Llc has 0.14% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Teton invested in 205,725 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 27,805 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 72,623 shares.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9,642 shares to 259,029 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Federal investigators: â€˜Lack of effective safety managementâ€™ at Oklahoma well caused â€˜needless catastropheâ€™ – Houston Business Journal” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 09/05/2019: MG,PTEN,EQNR,MUSA – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, June 4. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. Shares for $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American mechanic charged with sabotage – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) For Its 1.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Airlines Adds More Capacity in Montana With New Service to National Parks – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull of the Day: Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 43,465 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr accumulated 53,307 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.09% or 21,693 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 6,893 shares. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt holds 22,500 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 22,000 shares. Axa has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 8,769 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 737,935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited accumulated 0.01% or 30,725 shares. Arrow has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Conning Inc invested in 0.01% or 6,882 shares. Ares Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 91,120 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 44,660 shares stake. Stevens First Principles Invest has 346 shares.