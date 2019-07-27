As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Valuation Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered by $1.25 Million Its Position; Regent Investment Management Position in Horizon Pharma Plc F (HZNP) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 83,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 357,295 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 440,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 3.10M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc F (HZNP) by 71.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 37,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 52,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 1.26 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Com owns 88,842 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.05% or 228,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 28,888 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 1.83 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 1.99 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fincl Counselors holds 20,454 shares. Mutual Of America holds 188,325 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1.76 million shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 44 shares stake. Voloridge Invest Ltd Company owns 27,805 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 127,354 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 658,573 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 810,153 shares.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Patterson-UTI Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Jumps: Stock Rises 7% – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q1 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 16,760 shares to 120,601 shares, valued at $14.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 11,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 885,000 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Alyeska Lp has invested 0.27% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 114,925 were accumulated by Amer Gp. 348,227 are owned by Capital Fund Mngmt. Leavell Management holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares. 258,841 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Granite Partners stated it has 57,219 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.05% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 5.00M shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 459,147 shares. Da Davidson holds 12,615 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 67,318 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Reports Submission of Teprotumumab Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for Treatment of Active Thyroid Eye Disease – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Horizon Therapeutics Files BLA to FDA for Eye Disease Drug – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horizon Pharma commences $300M equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy Horizon Therapeutics At $15, Earn 9% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Monster Beverage, Horizon Pharma, and Guardant Health Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 28, 2019.