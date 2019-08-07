As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Cut Stake; As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Shares Rose, Nea Management Company Has Boosted by $2.19 Million Its Stake

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 180,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 340,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 520,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 3.36 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 975,268 shares traded or 123.62% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 12,169 shares. 21,224 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 49,382 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 33,751 are owned by Automobile Association. Ruffer Llp holds 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 54,302 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc owns 23,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 209,200 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% stake. Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.07% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). First Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 800,806 shares. Arosa Capital Mgmt LP owns 1.96% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 775,000 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 658,573 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Company invested in 409,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 390,146 shares.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9,642 shares to 259,029 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.