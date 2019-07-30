As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $554,400; Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.57 Million

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,270 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 142,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 4.28 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 49.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 27,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 56,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 1.53M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 36,488 shares to 42,780 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. Shares for $633,096 were sold by Probst Robert F on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 17.97 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,445 shares to 12,445 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 35,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,431 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).