As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lowered Its Holding; Turtle Creek Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Magna International (MGA)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 142,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.24M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 505,708 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 81.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 3.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 904,744 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.41 million, down from 4.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 2.79M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 158,000 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Scout holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1.74 million shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 30,987 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 43,794 are held by Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aperio Ltd Liability Company accumulated 100,663 shares. 10,656 were accumulated by M&T Bancshares. 98,859 are held by Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru. 185,491 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 6.55M shares. Kahn Brothers Group Inc De reported 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has 20,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed stated it has 886,311 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 125,357 shares to 134,357 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 2.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI mulling pressure pumping unit sale – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Announces Outlook NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Stocks With the Largest Buybacks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Am Cheering Magna’s Fall – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Continues to Expand in Morocco With New Mirrors Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 595,088 shares to 546,057 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 142,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45M shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).