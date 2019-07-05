As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stock Declined, Shareholder G-F-W Energy X LP Lowered by $300,902 Its Stake; Paragon Capital Management Decreased Paychex (PAYX) Holding by $327,600; Stock Price Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,019 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, down from 127,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 1.06M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 795,966 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,725 shares to 31,183 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 3,356 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability reported 4,527 shares. Cutter And Commerce Brokerage holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 8,713 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,300 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi invested 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Piedmont Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Howe & Rusling invested 0.33% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Co New York, a New York-based fund reported 56,948 shares. Epoch Invest Prns holds 0.12% or 328,693 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Hartford Finance Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 14,487 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 30,363 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. MUCCI MARTIN sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62 million. Another trade for 11,489 shares valued at $860,986 was made by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paychex Is Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Surpasses Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on October 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paychex declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADT Inc. (ADT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 10,876 shares. Van Eck Corporation has 5.21M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 396,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 428,357 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Woodstock Corporation holds 19,735 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 28,888 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 111,397 shares. Van Den Berg I Inc stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Kahn Brothers Grp De has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1.71 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 48,199 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 44,500 shares.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 06/27/2019: WTI,TRP,TRP.TO,PTEN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Expect 14% Gains Ahead For EQAL – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “If youâ€™re searching for higher returns, oil has doubled the gain of stocks – MarketWatch” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.