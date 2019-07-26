As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stock Declined, Keybank National Association Has Raised Holding; Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 102.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 33,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,751 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 33,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 1.75M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 10.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 24/05/2018 – AUSTRALIAN COURT ORDERS ACCC APPEAL VS PFIZER BE DISMISSED; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap Inc stated it has 1.32M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Towercrest Capital reported 0.08% stake. 213,323 were reported by Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi. Tower Bridge has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 194,243 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt reported 68,575 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 80,774 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Llc invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Burt Wealth Advsrs, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,300 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 83,552 are held by Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Bridgeway Management Inc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.28 million shares. Arrow Fincl accumulated 129,856 shares. Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Roberts Glore Com Il owns 13,370 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Associated Banc holds 1.46% or 595,620 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.77 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,766 shares to 313,664 shares, valued at $63.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 15,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,771 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co accumulated 164 shares. 330,186 were reported by Legal General Group Public Ltd Company. 4.83M were accumulated by Key Gp (Cayman). Eagle Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 44 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. 125,129 are owned by Prudential Financial. Geode Management Llc reported 2.35M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 161,029 shares. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 66,751 shares. Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 29,107 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Van Eck Assocs accumulated 5.21 million shares. State Street owns 5.83 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 49,382 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc holds 102,412 shares.