As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Lowered Its Stake; As V F (VFC) Shares Declined, Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 45,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 395,570 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 440,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 3.97 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 61.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 114,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 69,977 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 184,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 1.44 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2019 : LTHM, MSFT, S, GE, F, MRO, PFE, GLPI, PTEN, MNST, EBAY, RMBS – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Is Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Down 25.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Dirt Cheap Oil Stock Faces Some Major Challenges in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q1 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Lp has 0.06% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 327,358 shares. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Com reported 13,490 shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co reported 107,604 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 400,139 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed holds 0.03% or 917,605 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh owns 66,751 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 209,200 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Com reported 11,101 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt accumulated 66,600 shares or 0.2% of the stock. France-based Fund Management has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 299,421 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Lc stated it has 330,186 shares. Ruffer Llp owns 54,302 shares.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6,198 shares to 57,920 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 35,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Fb Finl Corp.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 131,526 shares to 691,926 shares, valued at $13.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (Call) (NYSE:HD) by 486,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65 million for 15.18 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). American Gru has invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 4,368 were reported by Pitcairn. Haverford, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,348 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,372 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv accumulated 3,865 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 81,170 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 17,646 shares. Moors Cabot Inc stated it has 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Numerixs Invest Inc reported 0.05% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Great Lakes Advisors Lc holds 28,090 shares. 14,183 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Allstate holds 49,948 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.