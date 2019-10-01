As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Share Price Declined, Covalent Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake; Us Bancorp De Upped Its Stake in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) by $1.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 37.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 214,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, down from 340,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 332,221 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 13,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 141,049 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.39M, up from 127,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 337,018 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for June 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI mulling pressure pumping unit sale – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Stock Is Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 08, 2018.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 1,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Llc holds 0.05% or 119,436 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.02% or 1.34M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 13,483 are owned by Ironwood Invest Ltd. First Mercantile Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,292 shares. Century Cos stated it has 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Fdx has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Numerixs Investment Tech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 4,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Teton reported 202,346 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 5.88M shares. Scopus Asset Lp reported 450,000 shares stake. Kahn Brothers Grp Inc Inc De has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 9,569 shares. Moreover, Waratah Capital Advisors has 3.61% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 249,018 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hilltop Hldgs invested in 0.45% or 16,250 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated accumulated 2,045 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 132,390 shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In reported 4,525 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.1% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 55,615 shares. Gideon Capital holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,366 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 78,322 shares. Moreover, Nomura Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 132,124 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Co reported 7,513 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 0.01% or 416 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (NYSE:LLY) by 91,299 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $241.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 80,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,619 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investing In American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Saul Centers, Inc.: A 6.00% Preferred Stock IPO From This Retail REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Earn 15%-Plus Annual Returns With Super SWAN Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Tower adds Lockheed’s Tanner to board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy to Pay the Bills – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.