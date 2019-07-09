As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Market Value Declined, Covalent Partners Has Trimmed Position; Chemung Canal Trust Company Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 1,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,629 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 57,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $212.16. About 1.75 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 180,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 340,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 520,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 2.13 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt has 32,771 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 359,745 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1,404 shares. Weik Mngmt holds 0.5% or 5,345 shares in its portfolio. 22,816 were accumulated by Savant Capital Ltd Co. 429,243 were accumulated by Axa. Cim Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 1,737 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd has invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 10,291 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.43% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 0.41% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 380,783 shares. Drexel Morgan And holds 2.07% or 12,296 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Motco has 1.05% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 55,234 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.87 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xtrackers (DBEF) by 11,195 shares to 79,796 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The (NYSE:TRV) by 26,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Henry Daniel.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 100,000 shares to 222,514 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

