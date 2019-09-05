As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Amalgamated Bank Has Decreased Its Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Position as Shares Declined

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 3.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY ELI LILLY TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees FY Rev $23.7B-$24.2B; 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO lllustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 24/04/2018 – $LLY -3% -; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 103,270 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 142,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 3.80 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 6,000 shares to 11,547 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 11,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 305,155 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Matarin Mgmt Limited Liability reported 58,589 shares stake. Penn Capital Co owns 357,295 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Oakbrook Invests Llc invested in 0.02% or 23,500 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt stated it has 41,444 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 19.15 million shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.07% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 428,357 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Lc reported 15,682 shares stake. Scout holds 2.09M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 37,640 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 228,000 shares. California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Qs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21,224 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Llc reported 0.08% stake. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Eastern Financial Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Perigon Wealth Management Lc accumulated 6,087 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 10,446 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited accumulated 64,795 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,820 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Company has 0.26% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 13,167 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested in 106 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Co has 4,568 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has 68,039 shares. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0.36% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 32,695 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa stated it has 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc reported 0.07% stake. Ghp Advsr owns 3,170 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.80 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3,953 shares to 5,839 shares, valued at $527,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 426 shares worth $50,281.