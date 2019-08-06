As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Market Valuation Declined, G-F-W Energy X LP Has Decreased Holding; Hengehold Capital Management Stake In Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Was Has Raised

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 3.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 1.43 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Bancshares reported 48,077 shares stake. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 27,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). First Mercantile Tru owns 14,902 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1.76M shares in its portfolio. American International Gp invested in 0.02% or 426,236 shares. Menta Capital owns 10,876 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 800,680 were accumulated by Natixis. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 297,362 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 23,112 shares. Creative Planning holds 51,428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buckingham Cap reported 730,491 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 518,743 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock or 22,264 shares. $1.98M worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.