As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Market Valuation Declined, G-F-W Energy X LP Cut Its Stake; Pentwater Capital Management LP Lowered Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) as Share Value Rose

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 8.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.08M, down from 10.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 585,148 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 805,505 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $424.63 million for 16.08 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 63,197 shares to 104,197 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 10,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 313,654 were reported by Fmr Limited Liability. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0% or 105,631 shares. Citadel Advisors has 868,211 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 19.15 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fdx has 26,716 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 349,056 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc invested in 164 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 3,550 shares. Pnc Financial Gp has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 85,502 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc owns 5,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt reported 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Alphaone Investment Serv Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1,425 shares.

