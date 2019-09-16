As Patterson (PTEN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.83 Million; Peapack (PGC) Share Price Rose While Condor Capital Management Cut Holding by $901,376

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 439,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 291,177 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, down from 730,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 19.65% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 6.65M shares traded or 62.96% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 20,319 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC)

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $202,075 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Lp owns 0.07% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 53,982 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 12,375 shares. Menta Llc has invested 0.08% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Retirement Of Alabama has 616,289 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 28,888 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc owns 315,353 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability holds 93,244 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 2.69M shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Ellington Mngmt Group Lc invested in 0.05% or 24,600 shares. Walleye Trading accumulated 99,736 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tygh Capital invested in 0.44% or 227,068 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Lc reported 43,478 shares. Charles Schwab reported 1.23 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 368,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $811.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 58,875 shares to 133,677 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S (NYSE:PVH) by 185,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 18,266 shares to 84,998 shares, valued at $22.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 8,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 12.37 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 3,527 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). First Advisors Lp owns 43,146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Hotchkis Wiley Limited Liability Company has 200,448 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,520 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 27,160 shares. Basswood Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 504,372 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 106,884 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 256,650 shares in its portfolio. Endicott reported 500,000 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt has 36,158 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Globeflex Capital Lp holds 0.15% or 26,301 shares.