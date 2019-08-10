As Patterson (PTEN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $6.17 Million; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.17 Million as Stock Value Rose

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 87.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 440,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 63,102 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 504,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 4.77M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 15,733 shares to 17,927 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 100,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2019 : LTHM, MSFT, S, GE, F, MRO, PFE, GLPI, PTEN, MNST, EBAY, RMBS – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why CalAmp Stock Popped 13% Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Finance Limited Com owns 10,651 shares. Wellington Gru Llp holds 267,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Tci Wealth owns 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 260 shares. Mitchell Gru Inc has invested 2.66% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 37,640 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invests LP reported 327,358 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 20.23 million shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 1,525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 13,490 shares. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 0% or 146,552 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 299,421 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 208,970 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.83 million shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The Case for Walt Disney as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Disney heiress â€˜lividâ€™ after speaking with workers from her familyâ€™s theme parks – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 23, 2019.