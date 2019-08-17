As Patterson (PTEN) Share Value Declined, Mitchell Group Lowered Holding; Rockland Trust Co Has Boosted Its Position in Independent Bk Mass (INDB) by $1.76 Million as Shares Declined

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 67,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 178,540 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 246,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 3.69 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Independent Bk Corp Mass (INDB) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 29,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 613,742 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.54 million, up from 583,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Independent Bk Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 111,133 shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Anticipates Acquisition Will Be About 10c Accretive to Its 2019 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,104 shares to 40,589 shares, valued at $15.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 18,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,941 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

