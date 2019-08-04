As Patterson (PTEN) Market Value Declined, Buckingham Capital Management Upped by $2.67 Million Its Stake; Callahan Advisors Lowered Its Wal (WMT) Position by $645,729

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 6,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 64,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 70,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/05/2018 – ABC News 4: BREAKING: City of Charleston police are on scene of a reported bomb threat at Wal Mart in West Ashley. #chsnews; 10/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery in Deal With Postmates; 17/04/2018 – Walmart Revamps E-commerce Site — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Tesco profit surge and Booker boost defy UK retail gloom; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart; 02/04/2018 – Providence Bus: Rhode Island Community Food Bank launches campaign with Walmart, Feeding America; 26/03/2018 – POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA SHOULD SPUR GROWTH AND CONSUMER CONFIDENCE – MASSMART CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank likely to part-sell India’s Flipkart stake to Walmart – Times of India; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS MADE INVESTMENTS IN LOGISTICS BUT EXPECTS MORE INVESTMENTS FROM WALMART IN THE SPACE

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 190,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 730,491 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 540,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 3.16M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S (NYSE:PVH) by 19,222 shares to 202,607 shares, valued at $24.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,237 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Jump in Oil Prices Could Be Huge for 3 Top Lagging Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q2 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Dirt Cheap Oil Stock Faces Some Major Challenges in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arosa Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 775,000 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 1.76M shares. Raymond James Ser Inc invested in 135,132 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 305,155 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 145,067 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Group has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 57,200 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6.25 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 0% or 44 shares. Scout Invs Inc owns 2.09M shares. Cushing Asset LP owns 0.13% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 267,034 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.17% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,651 shares. Kahn Brothers De, a New York-based fund reported 1.71 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Advisors Lc stated it has 4,775 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc holds 0.15% or 33,151 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.19% or 4,504 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.72% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 26,215 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 418 shares. Pacific Invest Mngmt holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 67,156 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 18,312 shares. Lincoln National reported 12,688 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor owns 14,285 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 49,586 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants holds 9,133 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Smith Moore holds 0.39% or 16,958 shares. King Wealth owns 3,643 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has 0.56% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 6.25 million shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.