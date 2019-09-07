As Patterson Energy (PTEN) Market Value Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Increased Holding; Zoetis (ZTS) Holding Held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96B, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 3.21 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 11,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 73,516 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 62,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 1.64M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

