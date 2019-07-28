As Patterson Energy (PTEN) Market Value Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Boosted Holding by $1.42 Billion; Home Depot (Call) (HD) Market Value Rose While Financial Architects Has Lowered Its Stake

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96 billion, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 3.10 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Call) (HD) by 96.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 5,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Fin Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 1,237 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 195,500 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Maryland-based Rothschild Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 1.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2.90M are owned by Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi has invested 1.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Whittier Trust has invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 1.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 27,526 shares. Spc holds 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 12,590 shares. 1,267 are held by Paradigm Finance Advisors Ltd Liability. Truepoint accumulated 0.03% or 2,055 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.21M shares. Omers Administration holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,800 shares. Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 65 shares. Csu Producer Res reported 5,000 shares stake.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 15,772 shares to 254,847 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 12,750 shares to 25,456 shares, valued at $294.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 28,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Genie Energy.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Jumps: Stock Rises 7% – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Patterson-UTI (PTEN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Stock Is Surging Today – The Motley Fool” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Expect 14% Gains Ahead For EQAL – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Numerixs Technology holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 4,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.03% or 9.42M shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Management owns 15,044 shares. 798,107 are held by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 39,980 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 195,525 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Ranger Investment Management LP holds 0% or 2,600 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.83 million shares. Teton Advsrs Inc has invested 0.29% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Jennison Assocs Limited invested in 409,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).