As Patterson Companies (PDCO) Valuation Declined, Holder Adirondack Research & Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Clark Capital Management Group Has Upped Position in Unum Group (UNM) as Stock Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company's stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 1.43M shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 65,941 shares as the company's stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 982,514 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24 million, up from 916,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 2.29 million shares traded or 12.03% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 3,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora accumulated 77,713 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Advisory Net Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Clark Capital Management Group has 982,514 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 0.94% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 27,400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 88,673 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc holds 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 28,651 shares. 10,341 were accumulated by Cadence Retail Bank Na. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Company, Michigan-based fund reported 21,885 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com invested in 21,606 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 737 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Com holds 8,955 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 39,234 shares to 20,065 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 74,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,598 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Unum study: Many U.S. adults find finances daunting; 40% don't have or don't know if they have life insurance – Business Wire" on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha" published on May 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Unum and The Company Lab launch Historically Black Colleges and Universities Innovation Challenge – Business Wire" on August 27, 2019.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 54,000 shares to 553,052 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 149,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 32,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 53,442 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 56,091 shares. Nippon Life Americas has invested 0.15% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 68,787 shares. Brandes Limited Partnership accumulated 11,074 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 27,828 shares. 211,121 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.01% or 7,334 shares. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 28,600 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 144,112 shares. Perkins holds 0.53% or 36,775 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Tru Co has invested 0.04% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Confluence Investment Ltd Company reported 357,386 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance" on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO): Immense Growth Potential?" published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "The Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Share Price Is Down 55% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance" on June 05, 2019.