As Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cove Street Capital Cut by $995,400 Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc analyzed 47,400 shares as the company's stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 743,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, down from 791,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 694,089 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Monarch Cement Company (MCEM) by 8,982 shares to 26,282 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ituran Location And Control Lt (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 34,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR).

Analysts await Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PDCO’s profit will be $23.83M for 19.61 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.43% negative EPS growth.