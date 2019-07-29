As Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock Value Declined, Fairpointe Capital Has Upped Holding; Ing Groep N V (ING) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Company

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 23.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 33,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 178,233 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 144,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 1.86 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 09/05/2018 – ING’s Lower Fee Income Overshadows CEO Hamers’s `Solid’ Quarter; 13/03/2018 – ING COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN PAYVISION; 07/03/2018 – ING BANK A.S., DENIZBANK A.S AFFIRMED BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – ING SAYS NIBC BOOKS ARE COVERED ON BASE DEAL SIZE; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Pre-Items, Pre-Tax Pft EUR1.67B; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Turk Ekonomi Bankasi, QNB Finansbank, ING Bank and Denizbank; 13/03/2018 – ING COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN PAYVISION :INGA NA; 17/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 6 Bps; 27/03/2018 – Noble Group Says 55% of Creditors Back Debt Plan as ING Joins; 13/03/2018 – ING scraps plan to give chief executive 50% pay rise

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 146,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.22M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.40 million, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 694,089 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – Texas AG: Attorney General Paxton Reaches Settlement with Patterson Companies Over Dental Supply Boycott; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Compani; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Announces Leadership Team Additions; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 561,548 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $71.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 83,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 130,337 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 1,412 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP holds 0.04% or 56,085 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0% or 68,787 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 47,645 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 36,389 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 1.20 million shares. Glenmede Na holds 19,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 236,041 shares stake. Asset Mngmt holds 906,298 shares.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 50,268 shares to 125,031 shares, valued at $13.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 24,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,963 shares, and cut its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).