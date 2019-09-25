As Patterson Companies (PDCO) Shares Declined, Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lowered Holding by $14.04 Million; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Market Value Declined, Holder Johnson Financial Group Trimmed Its Position by $473,928

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Patterson Companies (PDCO) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 104,219 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38B, down from 104,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Patterson Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 915,592 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson Dental Launches New Cloud Practice Management Solution – Fuse; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday Will Be Eligible to Earn Annual Cash Incentive Compensation; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Compani; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 91.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 549 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 6,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.16 million shares traded or 4.87% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $274.00 million for 8.86 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PDCO’s profit will be $33.44M for 12.18 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.