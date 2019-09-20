As Patterson Companies (PDCO) Shares Declined, Mcclain Value Management Lifted Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Riverbridge Partners Has Lifted Stake

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 34,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 195,040 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 160,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 262,456 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson; 03/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and; 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 98,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37 million, up from 72,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 7.10 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7,931 shares to 435,408 shares, valued at $23.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group Adr (RBGLY) by 757,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,124 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. Class A (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, NetApp and Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) to Acquire CloudCherry, NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) to Deliver Accelerated GPU Services on Cloud for AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for Amgen, Cisco & Berkshire Hathaway – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btc Capital Mngmt reported 133,826 shares. Shelton reported 523,445 shares. Capital owns 2.16M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt accumulated 9,505 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 13.36M shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Numerixs Inv Incorporated reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Botty Invsts Lc has 16,325 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Goelzer Inc invested 1.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bellecapital Ltd, Switzerland-based fund reported 98,644 shares. Bokf Na holds 670,226 shares. Park National Oh has 2.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 915,734 shares. Chemung Canal Trust owns 29,160 shares. Signature Inv Limited Liability Company owns 447,932 shares. Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 97,257 shares.